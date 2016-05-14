Anna Sui & Opening Ceremony Are Making Every '90s Girl's Dreams Come True

Anna Sui was, arguably, the definitive designer for '90s girly-grunge. You know the aesthetic: Drew Barrymore and Gwen Stefani in acid-green florals and platform Mary Janes — that vibe. There was no lack of tulle or fine-Merlot-colored silk. Before, you'd probably have to spend hours digging through vintage treasure troves to find one of these gems. Not anymore: It's time to reconnect with your inner Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions, because Opening Ceremony and Anna Sui have come together to bring back some of the designer's most iconic pieces from the '90s.
The cult boutique is revisiting Anna Sui's Grunge and Punk collections (from 1993 and 1994, respectively) by reissuing pieces emblematic of each range. There are knit caps, crochet and tulle wrap-tops, and lingerie-inspired babydoll dresses for grunge; a sequin-embroidered organza dress and birthday cake bag round out the punk. Prices start at $25 for a butterfly mirror, with cropped T-shirts priced at $70, dresses ranging from $590 to $625, and luxe feather-sleeve embroidered tops for $695. Two fur coats top off the edit at $1,195.
Trying to track down the original garments has become something of an unofficial blood sport between stylists, so the re-issue of these items is kind of a big deal (especially for the '90s-inclined among us). Some items are already low in stock, so make your way over to Opening Ceremony boutiques and e-comm to score a piece of runway history.
Need some more inspiration? Behold, that '93 Grunge collection.
