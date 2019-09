But the aesthetic Joan & David created was simple and classic, consisting of flat shoes in simple colors that could be worn everywhere (including an airport terminal). It proved to be a hit.Though Joan's name may not be one we think of often, her accolades rectify her impact: At its heyday, Joan & David raked in $100 million in revenue, opened a flagship store on Madison Avenue, and convinced Italian factories they should, in fact, do business with a woman. (“When it was time to do the final closing, they wanted to look in the eyes of a man,” she told The New York Times of her first introduction to production.) In 1986, she was named Footwear News' designer of the year (to put that into perspective, the 2016 Shoe of the Year award was given to Kanye West ).What's most memorable (and commendable) about Joan, however, is her refreshing perspective on how women dress, especially in contrast to today's fad of high-heeled, all-dressed-up " airport style ." Should the TSA line be treated as a runway? Joan thought so — but only to a degree. And that's what we're all about: You can look and feel good without having to compromise anything.Joan, our feet thank you.