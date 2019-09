Need any more evidence that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are already experts at this celebrity parenting thing? Probably not. But Legend took to Twitter Tuesday night to show fathers how it's done. No matter what: Support your wife!Like all new mothers, Teigen has taken flak for her parenting decisions since baby Luna was born three weeks ago. She and Legend dared to go on a date when she was just over a week old. She also dared to wear a crop top over the weekend. The nerve!Through it all, no one's been shaming Legend, and he's had enough.