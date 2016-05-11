Need any more evidence that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are already experts at this celebrity parenting thing? Probably not. But Legend took to Twitter Tuesday night to show fathers how it's done. No matter what: Support your wife!
Like all new mothers, Teigen has taken flak for her parenting decisions since baby Luna was born three weeks ago. She and Legend dared to go on a date when she was just over a week old. She also dared to wear a crop top over the weekend. The nerve!
Through it all, no one's been shaming Legend, and he's had enough.
Funny there's no dad-shaming. When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn't have to take it all. We'll split it.— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 11, 2016
This was after he also shared a link to a "Momsplaining" segment on the Daily Show Monday night, in which correspondent and fellow new mom Desi Lydic used Teigen as an example of how strangers will inevitably tell mothers what they're doing wrong.
"You're worried about the quality of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's child care?" Lydic asked Teigen's critics. "It's not like they're getting their nanny off Craig's List. They're rich celebrities. They can get Mary Poppins to watch their baby — as in literally call Julie Andrews and get her to come out of retirement to babysit in character as Mary Poppins."
Luna's first @TheDailyShow appearance. FYI, we only have Mary Poppins on weekends. https://t.co/5qMeGuMN7u— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 11, 2016
