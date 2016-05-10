You may still picture virtual reality like Google Glass: totally dorky and something only white dude gamer-types enjoy. But VR is very quickly proving itself to be far, far more entertaining (and useful) than any of us could have originally predicted.
It seems that every week a new virtual app is cropping up. And instead of making us groan, it's making us say wow. Personally, I've had a Google Cardboard VR viewer for around two years now. It sat on a shelf, largely unused until recently. Now, I whip it out regularly to look at new apps and games so I can feel visually immersed in the experience. Like swapping out my smartphone case, or plugging in a set of headphones, the VR viewer has become a need-to-own smartphone accessory.
The latest app we tried out, TinyEye, totally sparked our inner child. It's the perfect time killer for a rainy afternoon or an endlessly delayed flight (you don't have to use the VR viewer all the time).
Read on for this, and four other new apps, that make virtual reality something you'll want to use on the regular.
