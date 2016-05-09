You Have To See This Kylie Lip Kit Hack

If you’re one of the few lucky ones to have nabbed a Kylie Lip Kit shade, then you’re probably used to being the envy of your friends. Well, prepare for them to hate you just a little bit more. Thanks to the ingenuity of IG user @nikita_dragun, you now have a road map for how to paint your entire face with the beauty product of the moment. Yep, you read that correctly: You can do your eyes, cheeks, brows, and more with only Jenner's cult product.
The LiveGlam ambassador shared a mesmerizing video in which she fills in her brows, blends out blush, paints a liquid-lined cat eye, dots fresh freckles, and, of course, paints her lips — using just three Lip Kit shades.
One would think that wearing high-pigment lipwear all over your face would at best create a washed-out look, and at worst make for a sticky situation — or at least one that easily smears or runs. But neither seems to be the case. You'd never guess from the final look that anything other than the proper products (eyeliner, brow pencil, etc.) were used.
What’s more, the artist points out that the hack actually has a long-wear effect, thanks to the cult favorite’s stay-put formula; she tags the trick as perfect for "when bae wants to take you swimming," with a winky face.
As for the rest of us, who can’t seem to get ahold of the the coveted tools used in this tutorial? Never fear: One of these dupes will likely do.
Advertisement