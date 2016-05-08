Celebrities: They're just like us!



They buy Mother's Day cards. They make their mothers breakfast in bed. They go out to Mother's Day brunch. And they even post #TBT images of their mom on social media.



This year, our favorite celebrities went above and beyond celebrating their moms, partners, and motherhood in general.



Whether it's John Legend writing an emotional post about his wife (and new mom) Chrissy Teigen or Channing Tatum's tearjerker, this Mother's Day was filled with celebrity celebrations.



Ahead, we've gathered some of the best examples of celebrities celebrating their mothers on social media. Grab those tissues, call your mom, and remember how #blessed we all are for the special women in our lives.