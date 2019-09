Blac Chyna's Mother Breaks Into Pregnancy Song

You may have heard that Blac Chyna is pregnant.She announced the pregnancy via emoji and the rest of the Kardashian clan quickly followed suit , including Tyga. That’s led to some consternation about the complexity of the Kardashian family tree , especially as it relates to the aforementioned Tyga. He would essentially become Uncle Dad, which is fun.Now, with the possibility that this announcement may be a few months overdue , there’s only one person left to check with.That person being Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni. Tokyo congratulated “the other side of the family,” saying, “we’re having a baby.” She’s already a grandmother to one child — Blac Chyna has a son with Tyga — and acknowledged the fact in a song she sang towards the end of the video.It’s kind of too good to just describe, so give it a watch.