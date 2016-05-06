Was Blac Chyna Hinting About Her Pregnancy Months Ago?

Today, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna announced via emoji that Chyna is pregnant. But did Chyna actually drop a hint that a baby was on the way months ago? Hear us out.
Back in March, a video emerged on Instagram in which Chyna was captured saying, "Rob, I am not playing with you. I want my eggs cracked!" She clarified: "That mean I wanna have a baby! I need my name dropped!" At that time we assumed she was joking. Now? We're not so sure.
According to TMZ, Chyna's pregnancy is "several months along." While it's unclear when exactly this video in question was taken, it certainly seems like she could have been referring to her apparently very real pregnancy. (Unless that whole emoji thing was a fake-out.)
It's a mystery we may never figure out. One thing's for sure, though — we're going to listen carefully to any more jokes Chyna makes in the future.
Back in March, a video emerged on Instagram in which Chyna was captured saying, "Rob, I am not playing with you. I want my eggs cracked!" She clarified: "That mean I wanna have a baby! I need my name dropped!" At that time we assumed she was joking. Now? We're not so sure.
According to TMZ, Chyna's pregnancy is "several months along." While it's unclear when exactly this video in question was taken, it certainly seems like she could have been referring to her apparently very real pregnancy. (Unless that whole emoji thing was a fake-out.)
It's a mystery we may never figure out. One thing's for sure, though — we're going to listen carefully to any more jokes Chyna makes in the future.
Advertisement