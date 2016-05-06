If you've ever overheard a fashion person saying "fashion isn't about being comfortable," you probably had a similar reaction to how Whitney Port felt when Lauren Conrad didn't go to Paris. But hey, like she said, "People just waste too much time being angry at people." So let's let bygones be bygones and celebrate Port's ability to always make the right decisions. From L.A. to New York to Paris and back, the girl has had a lot of practice in always dressing the part, no matter which role — intern, model, PR girl, mogul, designer — she's playing. And she always seems to do it effortlessly.
A West Coast fashion girl at heart, Port (and her love of prints) is really good at dressing up an otherwise casual look. In the slideshow ahead, we're documenting all of Port's best getups and how comfortable she looks in all of them. Before we get started, though, let's revisit this face. Okay, let's begin.
