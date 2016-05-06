Never mind #couplegoals. We've got #doubledategoals.
Today's Mother's Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show features Bad Moms co-stars (and former Forgetting Sarah Marshall love rivals) Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell. Just for fun, they brought their famous husbands along.
Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard joined their wives for a racy game of "Never Have We Ever," with each couple 'fessing up to their experiences with handcuffs, nude beaches, and sleeping during sex. Basically, you're about to learn way more than you needed to know.
The segment also finds Bell and Kunis discussing the possibility of having more kids. Kunis admitted that she and Kutcher are more or less "trying" (or at least having some "great" sex) for a second baby to join daughter Wyatt. Bell and Shepard, however, are happy with their crew of two.
"Man-on-man is all I can handle," she told DeGeneres. "I feel like I would be too scattered. I'm already very scattered. I can't.
"Two of them," she added. "I got two eyes, two hands — I'm good."
Today's Mother's Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show features Bad Moms co-stars (and former Forgetting Sarah Marshall love rivals) Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell. Just for fun, they brought their famous husbands along.
Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard joined their wives for a racy game of "Never Have We Ever," with each couple 'fessing up to their experiences with handcuffs, nude beaches, and sleeping during sex. Basically, you're about to learn way more than you needed to know.
The segment also finds Bell and Kunis discussing the possibility of having more kids. Kunis admitted that she and Kutcher are more or less "trying" (or at least having some "great" sex) for a second baby to join daughter Wyatt. Bell and Shepard, however, are happy with their crew of two.
"Man-on-man is all I can handle," she told DeGeneres. "I feel like I would be too scattered. I'm already very scattered. I can't.
"Two of them," she added. "I got two eyes, two hands — I'm good."
Watch the video below if you're not afraid of a little TMI.
Advertisement