This Brand Wants To Solve All Your Workwear Problems

Another big draw about this collection is the accessible price point: The dress and blazer are both expected to retail for $100, while the pants and skirt will each be $80. (You can also buy the pieces in special, discounted bundles via Kickstarter.) Workwear, often seen as a wardrobe investment, tends to add up — plus, despite being necessary, oftentimes it's not stuff you want to wear. Moore crunched the numbers to figure out price points, taking into account the Elizabeth & Clarke customer's median income and what financial planners typically recommend you spend on clothing ( 5% of your take-home pay, according to Pete Dunn ). "We wanted to appeal to the average lady — not just the affluent [customer]," Moore said.Elizabeth & Clarke operates as a subscription-based service , so you get a quarterly box with the brand's shirts, though customers can buy items from the Unstainable collection as one-offs. For workwear, the goal is to introduce a similar biannual plan, where new designs are sent out to subscribers twice a year. (MM. LaFleur offers a similar curated merch offering, called the Bento .) For now, though, Elizabeth & Clarke's full Unstainable range is only available for preorder on Kickstarter, with an expected delivery date of November 2016. After the campaign wraps up, the preorder will move over to Unstainable's dedicated website The crowdfunding run isn't just to generate buzz, fulfill initial orders, and recoup R&D expenses. It's also to feel out the space — talk to customers, examine buying patterns, and see what this new category could be in the grand scheme of the (still relatively small) business. But for those with buttoned-up dress codes, this could make getting dressed for that big meeting (when you also have post-work drinks on the books the same day) a bit easier.