If you're going to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan, you should probably be prepared to talk about your sex life. Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, who dons a red-hot swimsuit for her June 2016 cover, kept her dating chatter refreshingly frank and open.
The Canadian star's PLL character, Emily, is a lesbian. In real life, she says she is currently dating a man, but doesn't rule out the possibility of romancing a woman down the road.
"When I started, people were like, 'What are you?,'" she shared. "I'm like, right now I'm dating a guy. I don't know what it's going to be in three years. You love who you love. Black, white, polka-dot, that's what my dad always said. I'm never going to label myself. I could be 50 and dating a woman, and then what? I said I was straight and now I'm not?"
In other words, save those labels for someone else.
