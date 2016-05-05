Story from TV Shows

This Pretty Little Liars Star Doesn't Want Her Love Life Labeled

Erin Donnelly
Photo: James Macari/Cosmopolitan.
Pictured: Shay Mitchell's June cover.
If you're going to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan, you should probably be prepared to talk about your sex life. Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, who dons a red-hot swimsuit for her June 2016 cover, kept her dating chatter refreshingly frank and open.

The Canadian star's PLL character, Emily, is a lesbian. In real life, she says she is currently dating a man, but doesn't rule out the possibility of romancing a woman down the road.

"When I started, people were like, 'What are you?,'" she shared. "I'm like, right now I'm dating a guy. I don't know what it's going to be in three years. You love who you love. Black, white, polka-dot, that's what my dad always said. I'm never going to label myself. I could be 50 and dating a woman, and then what? I said I was straight and now I'm not?"

In other words, save those labels for someone else.

Click here for more of the actress's interview.
Advertisement

More from TV