Shay Mitchell's Biggest Beauty Regret Is Literally Our Worst Nightmare

"Past products, I've fallen in love with the charcoal line. I'm a fan of unique ingredients in general, and when they came out with the baking soda products, I was so excited to partner with them to launch that. They have the scrub , which is amazing, but the cleanser is something that I use on a daily basis — morning and night.""I would say moisturizing is one of [my] biggest tips. Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer is something that I'm in love with right now. I leave it in my shower so I don't forget. As soon as you turn off the tap, you put it on. It's just another step in my beauty routine that I do. I think, especially when you go through different climates, it's really important to moisturize and keep your skin hydrated.""Honestly, when I'm not working and when I'm not on set, I like to let [my hair] air-dry. I think leave-in conditioners are huge. The one that I have with me at all times is the John Frieda Daily one; it's really light, it doesn't leave my hair feeling heavy or greasy."I'm really bad with [going to the salon], but I do have friends that are amazing hairstylists. Any time we get to work with them, I'll just say, 'Hey, can you give me a little trim?' So that's how I do it.""Never say never, but I feel like wigs are there for a reason. They allow you to experiment and switch up your hairstyle without actually having to [commit]. I'm probably more of a fan of a short wig than of cutting my hair. I just like having long hair. To me, it suits my personality and I like doing different hairstyles."