Shay Mitchell's Biggest Beauty Regret Is Literally Our Worst Nightmare

Shay Mitchell may play sporty, low-maintenance Emily on the hit show Pretty Little Liars, but IRL, her beauty knowledge is way more extensive. "I would say that most of the girls [on the show] probably come to me for beauty tips," she tells us. This is our kind of gal.



And as the newest spokesperson for skin-care brand Bioré, the 28-year-old now gets to share her beauty wisdom with a much wider audience. Ahead, we chat with Mitchell about her newest endeavor, her love of wigs, and her straight-out-of-a-movie biggest beauty regret.



