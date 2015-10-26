Shay Mitchell Goes #NoFilter For Refinery29: Watch!



Pretty Little Liars star and newly minted novelist Shay Mitchell recently cooled her heels at our New York offices on a break from her packed schedule. The author-actress left her filter at the door, indulging us in some serious #realtalk about everything from the peril of nip slips to the last time she cried.



Mitchell's first book, Bliss, came out October 6. The story follows the trials and tribulations of a twentysomething aspiring actress who discovers the glamour and grit of Hollywood. (As you might imagine, this is something Mitchell knows a thing or two about.) Her professional pursuits don't end there. The 28-year-old Canadian star also recently collaborated on the Fit To Wander collection for Kohl's, a cute and comfy athleisure line. Author, designer, actress — Mitchell is officially a triple threat.



Below, watch Mitchell reveal her celebrity crushes and how she feels about her PLL fans — and defend her love for, of all things, Jackass.



