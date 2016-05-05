Story from Pop Culture

Demi Lovato Posts Twitter Rant About Rumored Nicki Minaj Drama

Erin Donnelly
Did something go down between Demi Lovato and Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala? Honestly, we have no idea, but it doesn't seem like Lovato is ready to put the matter to rest.

Yesterday, the pop star posted a "fucking awkward" photo of herself on the red carpet alongside Minaj and Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, who provided gowns for both stars. The rapper appeared to be giving Lovato a bit of side-eye, but Lovato laughed it off, telling Instagram followers that the "shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life." Okay.

The former Disney Channel star did seem to take offense to the fact that she wasn't tagged in a photo Minaj shared from the red carpet. Lovato posted a Snapchat message that read, "When you aren’t mentioned in a post but didn’t do shit to the person."

The plot thickened last night, when Lovato posted a series of tweets that seem to reference speculation about her reported beef with the "Anaconda" performer.

Advertisement

So, yeah, that's a lot to unpack. Is there a troll out there who doesn't feel guilty? Is Minaj the one Lovato is calling "fake as fuck"? Does anyone know what the hell is happening?
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture