Demi Lovato Posts Twitter Rant About Rumored Nicki Minaj Drama

Yesterday, the pop star posted a "fucking awkward" photo of herself on the red carpet alongside Minaj and Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, who provided gowns for both stars. The rapper appeared to be giving Lovato a bit of side-eye, but Lovato laughed it off, telling Instagram followers that the "shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life." Okay.
The former Disney Channel star did seem to take offense to the fact that she wasn't tagged in a photo Minaj shared from the red carpet. Lovato posted a Snapchat message that read, "When you aren’t mentioned in a post but didn’t do shit to the person."
The plot thickened last night, when Lovato posted a series of tweets that seem to reference speculation about her reported beef with the "Anaconda" performer.
Sometimes there's more shit going on than you see. Maybe you DON'T know every aspect of my life so maybe you shouldn't assume you know. 🖕🏻— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 5, 2016
Maybe my midnight rants are a part of my bipolar disorder. Can't change being crazy.. But you can press unfollow.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 5, 2016
Or maybe I rant online because people assume they know things and their entitlement to know makes me feel obligated to defend myself— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 5, 2016
Imagine the love of ur life/biggest crush finding out u spend time on the internet commenting negative shit about celebrities.. Embarrassed?— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 5, 2016
Imagine your grandparents finding out you spend your free time being an internet troll to celebrities you don't even know— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 5, 2016
Or imagine telling your future children how you spent more time cyber bullying strangers than you did building a better future for them..— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 5, 2016
I'd rather annoy people with my honesty and loud opinions than stay silent and be fake as fuck. #lasttweetofthenight #goingtosleep ✌🏼️— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 5, 2016
So, yeah, that's a lot to unpack. Is there a troll out there who doesn't feel guilty? Is Minaj the one Lovato is calling "fake as fuck"? Does anyone know what the hell is happening?