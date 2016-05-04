Demi Lovato has made "Confident" her mantra, but even she has moments when she's just not feeling it. As it happens, one of those moments happened at Monday night's Met Gala.
The pop star joked on Instagram about being out of her element at the star-studded affair. Despite rocking a stunning Jeremy Scott dress and having the designer and Nicki Minaj by her side, Lovato quipped that felt "so fucking awkward." This picture says it all.
The pop star joked on Instagram about being out of her element at the star-studded affair. Despite rocking a stunning Jeremy Scott dress and having the designer and Nicki Minaj by her side, Lovato quipped that felt "so fucking awkward." This picture says it all.
This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met 😂😂😂 #cool #sofuckingawkward #notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles #whatsgood p.s. some of y'all need to learn how to take a joke.. I'm obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life 🙌🏼😂
"This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last Met," she wrote, adding crying-with-laughter emojis and the hashtags #cool, #sofuckingawkward, #notforme, #sweatpants, #forensicfiles, and #whatsgood.
Apparently some fans took that to be a dis against Minaj, who is flashing an intense stare Lovato's way, though she was probably just posing for the paps.
"Some of y'all need to learn how to take a joke," Lovato added to her caption in response. "I'm obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life."
Maybe next year's theme can be "The Art of Sweatpants In A Shade-Free Zone"? Just spitballing here.
Maybe next year's theme can be "The Art of Sweatpants In A Shade-Free Zone"? Just spitballing here.
Advertisement