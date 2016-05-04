This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met 😂😂😂 #cool #sofuckingawkward #notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles #whatsgood p.s. some of y'all need to learn how to take a joke.. I'm obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life 🙌🏼😂

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 3, 2016 at 5:29pm PDT