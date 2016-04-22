Nicki Minaj was just named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2016, and her latest statements could be influencing your paycheck.
The "Anaconda" singer sounded off on asking for higher pay in a new video interview with the magazine.
"One thing I learned along the way in business is the necessity for you to be unapologetic about asking for how much money you deserve," she said. Minaj cited her own experience as a young rapper demanding six figures for her work.
"I would tell women starting out in business, if you know you're great at what you do, don't ever be ashamed to ask for the top dollar in your field," she added. "If I'm great at what I do, I can't be denied. Some things may be overlooked but no one can deny my brand, and that's the words of wisdom I would give to other young women."
The "Anaconda" singer sounded off on asking for higher pay in a new video interview with the magazine.
"One thing I learned along the way in business is the necessity for you to be unapologetic about asking for how much money you deserve," she said. Minaj cited her own experience as a young rapper demanding six figures for her work.
"I would tell women starting out in business, if you know you're great at what you do, don't ever be ashamed to ask for the top dollar in your field," she added. "If I'm great at what I do, I can't be denied. Some things may be overlooked but no one can deny my brand, and that's the words of wisdom I would give to other young women."
Just a little something to consider before requesting a meeting your boss on Monday. Consider us pumped.
Advertisement