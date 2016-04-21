Say "hello" to yet another honor for Adele.
The British singer has cracked Time's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, joining the likes of Ronda Rousey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicki Minaj, and Usain Bolt. Speaking of influential people, the magazine tapped none other than Jennifer Lawrence to write a gushing profile of the pop star.
Lawrence, who has been seen hanging out with Adele, describes the impact 21 had on her life.
"I felt understood, I felt stronger, and above all, I hadn’t sung in front of a mirror with a hairbrush since Destiny’s Child," the actress wrote.
Clearly, there's a lot of love there. Lawrence praises Adele's "once-in-a-lifetime" voice and calls her a "giant star with its own gravity."
Of course, there's some signature JLawr snark thrown in, too. Take this sign-off: "Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she’s also sweet, funny, intelligent, and beautiful. Bitch."
More of this, please.
