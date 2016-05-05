Britney Spears' Mother’s Day Letter To Her Sons Is Perfect

Britney Spears’ love for her sons is certainly no secret.
The kids are clearly the center of her world, even when she’s embarrassing them on Instagram. Jayden and Preston are regular picture subjects, regular objects of love, and now they’re the recipients of an open letter from Britney posted by Time.
“You are my masterpieces,” Britney writes. “From the day I saw the most precious eyes, I believed in miracles to the core. Such a gift God has given me, exploring in your beautiful worlds every day.”
She goes on to tell them to never stop dreaming.
“Always believe in yourself and know anything is possible,” Britney writes. “I pray dreaming awakens your soul to limitless possibilities.”
The timing of the letter is ironic, given that we found out earlier today that Britney is still under conservatorship by her father. As far as second acts go, Britney is having an amazing one. Who would have guessed that her latter career would be all about what a good mom she is?
