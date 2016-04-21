Moms on Instagram are pretty much the best thing in the world. They post weird memes, they don’t fully understand what TBT means, and they’re just generally having a good time. Unlike us, moms don’t flip out if their selfie doesn’t hit 11 likes. They just sit back and fire up another post about loving coffee before calling us to ask about “This crying Michael Jordan” they’ve been hearing about.
And when you understand Britney Spears through the lens of mom Instagram, she starts to make much more sense.
First, her casual attitude towards other people’s intellectual property is less sinister. Why would she care about properly sourcing wonderful corn pics or intricate lip painting? Second, her video car selfies become not just charming, but a radical reclamation of Cool Mom status everywhere. Witness this pair of Insta-vids she posted Tuesday.
The Spears family all wear hats as Britney lip syncs to Michael Jackson. Her kids don’t seem too perturbed.
But for the second video, they’re fully hiding their faces. What, do they think we won’t know they’re Britney’s kids?
In true mom form, Britney reclaims their affection with a silly dog-based video. She’s clearly not even mad that the dog ate the cheese, she’s impressed.
So there you have it. A Britney Spears Insta-Odyssey. A portrait of a mom and her sons in triplicate. This video series really has only The Garden of Earthly Delights as competition for its importance and message.
