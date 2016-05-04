Gwyneth Paltrow Just Showed Us Her Secret Nerdy Side

More and more celebrities and public figures have been taking to Facebook Live, the social network's increasingly popular livestreaming platform, to share how-tos and personal insights. The most recent? Actress, cookbook author, and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow.
Paltrow was interviewed at Facebook's Menlo Park, CA, headquarters by the company's VP of People, Lori Goler. While most of the conversation centered around goop, Paltrow's highly publicized and, at times, controversial lifestyle brand, she also chatted about her hidden nerdy side. She was, after all, in Silicon Valley.
"My nerdiness is not around creating algorithms or writing code," Paltrow said. "My nerdiness is more dancing around to bad '80s songs."
And while she may not be coding beside Karlie Kloss anytime soon, she does participate in the tech scene in a way anyone can relate to. "I don't have the kind of math brain where I could invent things on the technological side, but I nerd out on my Shopify dashboard all the time," Paltrow said.
Check out the full video, below. Paltrow talks more about goop, the person she most wants to have dinner with (Hint: It's a big name in tech.), and unconditional love.
Paltrow was interviewed at Facebook's Menlo Park, CA, headquarters by the company's VP of People, Lori Goler. While most of the conversation centered around goop, Paltrow's highly publicized and, at times, controversial lifestyle brand, she also chatted about her hidden nerdy side. She was, after all, in Silicon Valley.
"My nerdiness is not around creating algorithms or writing code," Paltrow said. "My nerdiness is more dancing around to bad '80s songs."
And while she may not be coding beside Karlie Kloss anytime soon, she does participate in the tech scene in a way anyone can relate to. "I don't have the kind of math brain where I could invent things on the technological side, but I nerd out on my Shopify dashboard all the time," Paltrow said.
Check out the full video, below. Paltrow talks more about goop, the person she most wants to have dinner with (Hint: It's a big name in tech.), and unconditional love.
Advertisement