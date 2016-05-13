It's fairly easy to see what's trending when you're just looking at one social channel: Instagram girls favor #ootds with off-the-shoulder shirts and mom jeans, while Pinners are more into spring dresses with flower crowns. Peach fans favor label tees and thrift-store basics, and it's impossible to check Snapchat without seeing a very specific flavor of Kylie Jenner-approved athleisure.
If you look at all of social media, though, a different story emerges — a pretty accurate story of the style that's going on in every corner of the country. We tapped Social Context Labs, a company focusing on social research, to scrape the web and find the most popular trends by state. Surprisingly, the trends are fairly consistent — a marker, perhaps, of how the internet has homogenized style all over the place.
Pulling data from various blogs, forums, Instagram, Twitter, public Facebook, YouTube, and news sites, Social Context Labs came back with the most popular trends online. They also found where most people were tweeting, Liking, and posting about these fashion looks. Ahead, the top seven trends America is lusting after. Spoiler alert: Beyoncé has major pull.
If you look at all of social media, though, a different story emerges — a pretty accurate story of the style that's going on in every corner of the country. We tapped Social Context Labs, a company focusing on social research, to scrape the web and find the most popular trends by state. Surprisingly, the trends are fairly consistent — a marker, perhaps, of how the internet has homogenized style all over the place.
Pulling data from various blogs, forums, Instagram, Twitter, public Facebook, YouTube, and news sites, Social Context Labs came back with the most popular trends online. They also found where most people were tweeting, Liking, and posting about these fashion looks. Ahead, the top seven trends America is lusting after. Spoiler alert: Beyoncé has major pull.