We're lying about our sex lives, and men do so a little more often than women.

Nearly a quarter (22%) of all respondents reported that they have "never spoken openly" about their sex lives (this makes us sad!), and 49% state that they have either understated or exaggerated their sexual activity. Of male respondents, 16% revealed that they have claimed to be having more sex than they really were, while 14% of female respondents reported the same; 15% of men said that they've claimed to be having less sex than they were, with 12% of women saying the same.



"Culturally, we tend to place a lot of unrealistic expectations on what it means to be a man or to be a woman," We-Vibe's Tristan Weedmark explains. "As a result, it seems as if in an effort to maintain perceived societal norms about masculinity, men feel the need to embellish their stories to their male friends and downplay their sexual activity to their female partners."



Overall, women appear to be more open about their sex lives than men are: 27% of men report never having spoken openly about their sex lives, compared with 16% of women. We get it: Sex can be tough to talk about, but communication, especially with your partner, can make it even better — so give it a try.



And don't forget to show yourself a little tactile appreciation this Masturbation Month. You deserve it.