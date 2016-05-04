This Is The Side Of Snapchat That You Don't See

As anyone who has played with Snapchat's numerous filters knows, there's a certain amount of facial distortion necessary to create a successful snap.
Our cameras have been subject to creepily raised eyebrows, way too wide open mouths, kissy faces, and more — all done for the sake of becoming a perfect flower-crown princess, alien, or ogre, of course.
The beauty of Snapchat is that it brings out the inner actor or improv star in all of us. It makes us feel silly, stupid, creative, and, above all, fun. If the platform started as a means of sending naked pictures that disappear in a second, it's turned into the perfect means of self-expression, whether you use it to show friends where you are with geotags, create a story of your daily adventures, or as a distraction at work.
With a little inspiration from Rob Kardashian, we decided to flip the camera around to see what Refinery29 staffers look like in the midst of creating their snaps.
World, these are the faces of Snapchat — in all their crazy filtered (and unfiltered) glory.
