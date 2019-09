This '90s Highlighter Trick Is Back In A Big Way

the street

As Racked pointed out, and we'd like to reiterate, this is by no means a new idea. Applying shimmer to this area is a classic trick makeup artists use to make eyes appear bigger, brighter, and more awake. But last night, the technique was taken to another level — and seemed to go along with the futuristic, metallic theme we saw in everything from the dresses to the shoes to Zayn Malik's arm Rita Ora got in on the glistening party (while posing for a picture with Queen B , promptly shutting down every " Becky with the good hair " rumor). And Dutch model Lara Stone (pictured) also added a touch of glean to her sultry smoky eye.We have a feeling this trend will make its way from the red carpet toInstagram very soon — and we're all for it. Say it with us: eye-strobing. Would a highlighting trend by any other name sound as sweet?