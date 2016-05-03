This '90s Highlighter Trick Is Back In A Big Way

Another day, another viral beauty trend. (Or, at least, another name for a classic makeup technique.) First, it was nontouring (a.k.a. subtle highlighting), which looked ready to replace contouring earlier this week. Now, cheek-strobing has some competition in the form of what Racked.com has officially dubbed "eye-strobing."
Let's backtrack a bit. If you're not well-versed in the OG technique, strobing is the act of applying mega amounts of highlighter where the sun naturally hits your face. Think: bridge of the nose, tip of the chin, center of the forehead, browbones, and cheekbones — the emphasis being on that last location. The result is a "healthy glow at the highest voltage," according to makeup artist Jorjee Douglass.
Eye-strobing is basically the same concept, with a major focus on — you guessed it — the eyes. At the Met Gala in particular, we saw many celebrities with shiny, silver shadow placed on the inner corners of the eyes.
As Racked pointed out, and we'd like to reiterate, this is by no means a new idea. Applying shimmer to this area is a classic trick makeup artists use to make eyes appear bigger, brighter, and more awake. But last night, the technique was taken to another level — and seemed to go along with the futuristic, metallic theme we saw in everything from the dresses to the shoes to Zayn Malik's arm.
Rita Ora got in on the glistening party (while posing for a picture with Queen B, promptly shutting down every "Becky with the good hair" rumor). And Dutch model Lara Stone (pictured) also added a touch of glean to her sultry smoky eye.
We have a feeling this trend will make its way from the red carpet to
the street Instagram very soon — and we're all for it. Say it with us: eye-strobing. Would a highlighting trend by any other name sound as sweet?
