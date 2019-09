This year's Met Gala was free of heated elevator confrontations, but that doesn't mean there wasn't a little drama being stirred up.Two years ago Solange Knowles was filmed confronting brother-in-law Jay Z at the star-studded affair. Last night the rapper was a no-show, and everyone seemed to be on their best behavior, but Beyoncé's little sister couldn't resist calling out one attendee who rubbed her the wrong way.Knowles went on Twitter to shade an unnamed party-goer for being "rude and annoying."