This year's Met Gala was free of heated elevator confrontations, but that doesn't mean there wasn't a little drama being stirred up.
Two years ago Solange Knowles was filmed confronting brother-in-law Jay Z at the star-studded affair. Last night the rapper was a no-show, and everyone seemed to be on their best behaviour, but Beyoncé's little sister couldn't resist calling out one attendee who rubbed her the wrong way.
Knowles went on Twitter to shade an unnamed party-goer for being "rude and annoying."
Shout out to when you think you all "artsy and shit" , but your just rude and annoying lol— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 3, 2016
She didn't name names, but that hasn't stopped the Twittersphere from speculating. Taylor Swift and Kimye have been the most popular guesses. Katy Perry, Tyga, and Jared Leto have also popped up as suspects.
Now we know. RT @solangeknowles: Shoutout to when you think you all "artsy and shit" but your just rude and annoying pic.twitter.com/4vKGoCURY5— ⚪️ Beige Bitch ⚪️ (@alialmoore) May 3, 2016
Mostly, people just seem excited to have Solange tell it like it is.
OOP CALL EM OUT SIS RT @solangeknowles: Shout out to when you think you all "artsy and shit" , but your just rude and annoying lol— birthday & beyoncé (@VannDerek) May 3, 2016
@solangeknowles spill the tea sis! pic.twitter.com/N26fqhxG53— #LEMONADE (@CameToSlayBitch) May 3, 2016
Phew. We haven't even solved the "Becky with the good hair" mystery yet — now we have to figure this one out, too?
