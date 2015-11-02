"I hope that this really resonates with you and you make better decisions in the future towards how you use your words towards innocent children," Solange continued. "And @ro.rxd [the friend tagged in the original comment] get ya friend because this could have truly gone south if I was in the wrong mood."



Consider this your daily reminder that "stars: they're just like us!" is more than simply a tag line in a gossip magazine. It's the truth.

