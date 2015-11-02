Some people make the mistake of thinking their @ replies to celebrities aren't going to be seen by an actual human being. Somehow that gives them license to say the rudest things on the internet and think there are no consequences. But fans who follow Solange on Instagram learned she is reading their comments and will clap back when necessary.
Beyoncé's talented little sis posted a picture of her son, Julez, dressed as a young LL Cool J on Halloween. His costume (see it above) was super on point, down to the Kangol and clean, white sneakers. Solange's past collaborator and producer Dev Hynes weighed in, writing, "I can't handle this."
But later, a young woman going by @alexandriaaf commented, saying, "So cute but at the same time he ugly," accentuated by a heart-eyes emoji and a blushing emoji with a tag to another Instagram user.
Solange, who has left Instagram before because she was tired of trolls saying mean things about Julez, was not having any of it.
"Jussst as I thought it was safe to share pictures again, a young'n like you decides to use her time to spread ugliness," Solange wrote in reply. "I don't fault you, I can only imagine why you would feel the need to say such things, but thanks again for being a reminder that out of all the love and wonderful energy shared, that when I open up a space for an innocent beautiful being like my boy to be criticized and judged, that I WILL most likely respond, and that he receives enough love and celebration at home that it's not worth it to go down this road."
This level-headed response to an emotional moment is impressive, as is turning it into a teaching moment for them both. But Solange wasn't done yet.
"I hope that this really resonates with you and you make better decisions in the future towards how you use your words towards innocent children," Solange continued. "And @ro.rxd [the friend tagged in the original comment] get ya friend because this could have truly gone south if I was in the wrong mood."
Consider this your daily reminder that "stars: they're just like us!" is more than simply a tag line in a gossip magazine. It's the truth.
