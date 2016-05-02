This Twitter Troll Doesn't Faze Khloé Kardashian

Whatever your feelings on the Kardashians, it's hard not to appreciate Khloé Kardashian's rejection of all bullshit. She airs dirty laundry. She addresses rumors head-on. She makes fun of herself and her family, and doesn't lose her shit when others follow suit.
Take last night, for example. Kardashian was live-tweeting Sunday's Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiere when she decided to state the obvious (sorry). "Our family is so fucking nuts lol," she tweeted.
One follower couldn't resist making a comeback. "You mean ur family likes black nuts," he wrote back, clearly referencing romantic partners past and present, like, Kanye West, Tyga, and Lamar Odom.
The reality star has joked in the past about her and her sisters' dating history with Black men. It's maybe not all that surprising, then, that she fired back this response: "that too."
Lesson of the day: Don't bemoan it. Own it.
