Lamar Odom's Dad Says Khloé Kardashian Evicted Him

Khloé Kardashian may still be supporting Lamar Odom, but she is not supporting his father, Joe Odom.
Lamar's father spoke with Page Six telling the paper that Kardashian has taken control of Lamar's finances, and as a result he was evicted from his rental home in Los Angeles. Joe says that following his son's near death experience in Nevada, Kardashian called off her divorce to Lamar. She then became more involved in not only their marriage, but also Lamar's other relationships, too.
Joe, 62, told the paper his side of the situation. "Khloé didn’t even have the guts to tell me herself that my rent wasn’t going to be paid anymore,” he said. “She got the guys who handle Lamar’s money to call me and they said the rent wouldn’t be paid, I gotta move and my phone was going to get cut off.”
Lamar's father now lives in Brooklyn, with his wife, and is a disabled veteran who suffers from PTSD and pneumonia, according to Page Six. He is also claiming that in addition to kicking him out of his home for 10 years in LA (which Lamar had been paying for) Kardashian is also now screening his calls. “Whenever I call him, she answers. She must be checking his texts, too. I can’t always get through to him anymore,” he said.
“She may be Lamar’s wife, but I’m his father. She shouldn’t have cut me out of his life like she has.”
Kardashian has not yet responded to the accusations in the article.
