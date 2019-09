Last week, the internet blew up over an interview author and editor Meghann Foye gave the New York Post with the catchy headline: “I Want All The Perks Of Maternity Leave — Without The Kids.” She argued that women are bad at self-advocating in the workplace, but mothers learn that skill in order to put their families first. I wasn’t really surprised there was an uproar surrounding Foye’s new book, Meternity , but it did leave me wondering why there is such a huge divide between single women and working moms.I first found a copy of Meternity on the giveaway table at Refinery29. I rolled my eyes as I read the back cover: A struggling NYC magazine editor fakes a pregnancy to get promoted to the “mommy track.” Like Trump and his “woman card,” I was confused by the idea that the “mommy track” was a good thing. And did anyone really believe that maternity leave was a chance for “me” time?I didn’t really think about Meternity again until I got an email from a coworker introducing me to Foye, who was interested in writing about her experience for Refinery29 . My jaw clenched at the very idea, in part because I firmly believe in the importance of paid family leave — for men and women — and I couldn’t help but feel like this book trivialized the struggle. On the other hand, I knew Foye's ideas would be controversial, so I swallowed my anger and hopped on the phone to talk with her about the story.I hung up feeling very differently about "meternity" leave. When Foye came up with the idea, she was struggling with some really rough stuff at home, including helping to manage the care for her ailing father, who had long suffered with a chronic illness. He died shortly before she took time off, and she spent part of her sabbatical dealing with her grief. Foye was burnt out, and as a single woman, she watched as one after another of her close friends paired off and procreated, just as society encourages women to do. I thought her story would resonate with many of our readers who are in the same position. There seem to be countless articles about the struggles working mothers face, but should they be the only ones who get attention?The thing is, everyone has her own shit to deal with, and no one wins in this battle of "who has the worst work-life balance?" We’re all losing. But somehow, instead of joining together and fighting for better corporate policies, single women and working mothers are battling against each other in the most ridiculous and petty fight of all time.