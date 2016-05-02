I’m five months pregnant with my first child, and I worry daily how this new baby is going to change the way I work. I worry about not being as creative. I worry about losing focus. I worry about juggling everything. And I worry that I will lose my empathy for my childless coworkers. That seems silly, right? But I remember a time in my 20s when my boss played the kid card so he could leave on time — and stuck me with a huge pile of work on a Friday night. I missed my best friend’s birthday party, and it seemed grossly unfair that he considered his personal life more important than mine. I might not have had a baby at home, but I did have friends who needed my attention. I don’t ever want to become that boss.



Sure, that’s a trivial example, but it’s the little slights that add up and up and up and leave people feeling bitter and under-appreciated. And this leaves single women feeling like working moms have it better. Which is kind of insane.



At the end of the day, we need to have empathy for our coworkers, whether they’re single, married, parents, or childless. We need supportive paid family leave policies that everyone — mothers and fathers, wives, husbands, sisters, daughters, sons, and brothers — can access, because at some point, everyone needs to take a step back from their career to take care of their personal problems. We need supportive bosses who recognize that we are whole people who have lives and loves and priorities outside of work. And we need to give each other a break.



I like to think that we’re going to get there, but some days, I’m not so sure. And when the internet explodes into yet another finger-pointing war of "who has it worse," we take 10 steps back. Instead of getting caught up in one of those circular arguments, step away from the click-bait and focus on the people around you. Because it’s these real-life connections — and women supporting women — that will make more of a difference than a thousand articles on the topic.