21 Swimsuits That Are Already On Sale

The thing about swimsuits: Unless you're #blessed enough to live in a place like Hawaii or Miami, they only get so much wear-time. (Or unless you're a celebrity and don't mind wearing them with a blazer in 60-degree weather because you travel through life by Cadillac Escalade.) But that doesn't mean you can skimp in the bathing suit department. There's nothing worse than wearing one to the beach that's faded, pilled, and so last year.
And while we're all about investing in quality items, when you can only wear your bathing suits for a matter of weeks out of the year, it's pretty nice to get 'em at a discount. Believe it or not, even though summer isn't here quite yet, there are tons of great suits already on sale. Which means you have an excuse to start stocking up — sans worrying about your bank account funds. This year, you can save on a suit (with one of the 21 options ahead) and still look damn good on that hard-earned week of out-of-office. And, of course, don't forget sunscreen.