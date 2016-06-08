If you need proof of what a problem the gender wage gap is today, just look at the numbers.
Women in the United States earn an average of 79 cents for every dollar men take home. The gap widens even more for women of color.
Even celebrities aren't immune to being paid less than their male counterparts.
But thanks to stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson, public conversations about closing the wage gap are finally taking place. And that's good news for women in every industry.
In an election year, talking about issues, like equal pay for women, is especially important. In Refinery29's Vote Your Values poll, conducted with ABC News, 11% of millennial women asked about a range of topics listed equal pay for women as the most important election issue to them.
Click through to see what some of Hollywood's biggest names have said about equal pay. We'll be updating this list with more celebrities' opinions, so be sure to check back as the election season continues.
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that women in the United States earn 79 cents on the dollar for doing the same work as men. While the gender wage gap is real in the United States, the specific discrepancies are more nuanced.
