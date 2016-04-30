Beyoncé's Formation World Tour kicked off on April 27 in Miami, and as always, her touring outfits are flawless. The Lemonade singer graces the massive stage, complete with a gigantic 360-degree monitor, in glitzy gear from many designers, including Dsquared2 and Gucci.
Her touring wardrobe consists of bustiers, bodysuits, over-the-knee boots, and a range of tights in various shades.
London-based designer Atsuko Kudo created a red latex bodysuit for Queen Bey that she wears during her "Crazy in Love" performance. It's paired with fishnet stockings and thigh-high boots, perfect for the
"uh-oh."
Dsquared2 designed dazzling bustiers for Bey and her dancers, which they wear during the performance of "Formation."
The designers said in a statement that they're thrilled to be creating clothes for Beyoncé.
"We are crazy about Beyoncé — the look tells a story, drawing from the motifs of our recent women’s runway collection while, at the same time, visualizing the powerful themes in her new music," they told the Hollywood Reporter.
Roberto Cavalli and Gucci also contributed amazing attire for the world tour. Cavalli's gold-studded bodysuit makes an appearance during "Single Ladies," where the Bey brings up audience members to dance alongside her.
Gucci, in particular, is partnering with Bey to offer different wardrobe changes throughout the tour. All of this tells us that Beyoncé hasn't come to play on this tour. Her wardrobe's on-point — and so are her dance moves.
