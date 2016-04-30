What These YouTubers Did Before They Got Famous May Surprise You

These days, we see beauty vloggers just about everywhere. Their faces pop up on our Instagram feeds, in the news, and even on subway posters spotted during our morning commutes.
It's not surprising that millions of people feel connected to their favorite vloggers. After all, YouTubers and Instagrammers share their lives with millions of people daily. But although it may seem like we know our favorites like we do our best friends, it's not often that we learn about what they did before we clicked "subscribe."
Some have worked in fields completely unrelated to beauty, and others fell into vlogging while between jobs. Either way, it's inspiring to learn about how content creators found their niche. We caught up with six YouTubers and Instagrammers and asked them what life was like before they rose to social-media stardom. Read all about it in the following slides.
