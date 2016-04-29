Taylor Swift & The Kardashians Went To Gigi Hadid's Birthday Party

There was some major squad overlapping happening last night, and it was all in celebration of one special lady: Gigi Hadid. The model continued to eke out every last drop of excitement over her 21st birthday (which was nearly a full week ago) by throwing a big bash with a guest list a mile long.
It's unclear as to whether or not boyfriend Zayn Malik was in attendance, but plenty of other big names were. Taylor Swift showed up, hobnobbing with pals like Haim, Hailee Steinfeld, and Lily Aldridge. A photo booth captured Swift in action.
The Kardashians and Jenners were also well represented. Kourtney, Khloé, and Kendall hung out with Jaden Smith and his very large hat. Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin posed with the birthday girl.
Did we miss anyone? Is everyone in Hollywood hungover? Will 22 be totally anticlimactic?
