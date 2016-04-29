Story from Pop Culture

Taylor Swift & The Kardashians Went To Gigi Hadid's Birthday Party

Erin Donnelly
There was some major squad overlapping happening last night, and it was all in celebration of one special lady: Gigi Hadid. The model continued to eke out every last drop of excitement over her 21st birthday (which was nearly a full week ago) by throwing a big bash with a guest list a mile long.

It's unclear as to whether or not boyfriend Zayn Malik was in attendance, but plenty of other big names were. Taylor Swift showed up, hobnobbing with pals like Haim, Hailee Steinfeld, and Lily Aldridge. A photo booth captured Swift in action.

When high school and post-high-school BFF's are united 🙌🏼

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

This is what you came for. @gigihadid @lilyaldridge

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

We go fast with the game we play. @haimtheband @lilyaldridge

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Happy birthday G ❤️

A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on


The Kardashians and Jenners were also well represented. Kourtney, Khloé, and Kendall hung out with Jaden Smith and his very large hat. Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin posed with the birthday girl.

Happy birthday Gigi!

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Happy 21st @gigihadid 😚

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Did we miss anyone? Is everyone in Hollywood hungover? Will 22 be totally anticlimactic?
