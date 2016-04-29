Kylie Jenner Says She's A Feminist

She's barely old enough to vote, but already Kylie Jenner is a businesswoman, beauty guru, clothing designer, reality star, and social media sensation. She's also the cover star of Glamour U.K.'s June 2016 issue, which finds her opening up about being an independent woman.
"I do consider myself a feminist," she told the magazine. "I'm a young woman, for one thing, and I don't depend on a man or anybody else. I make my own money and start my own businesses, and I feel like I'm an inspiration for a lot of young girls who want to stand on their own."
Some critics may argue that Jenner is benefiting from her famous parents' wealth, but she was quick to dismiss those charges.
"I haven't had a dollar of my mom's money for five years," the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner insisted. "Ever since I started earning my own money, I've paid for everything: all my cars, houses, clothes, everything. I like to know exactly what's going on and I'm actually quite careful with what I spend. We all are as a family."
Cue the Destiny's Child!
