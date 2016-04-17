Kylie Jenner Snapchats A Dispatch From Kendall's Nipple Ring At Coachella

Kylie Jenner has been documenting what is perhaps the most important ongoing story of our generation: her every moment at Coachella. That means snaps of her new peach hair, DJ sets, and, of course, her sister Kendall's nipple ring.
No, really.
In an incident that we can only hope will be referred to as "Nipplechella," Kylie — like any good sister — decided to have some fun on Snapchat. She zoomed in on her sister, model Kendall Jenner, as she enjoyed the music festival vibes with friends.
And the focus of her camera was Kendall's nipple ring, which was visible in her see-through bralette. Kendall keeps enjoying her conversation, completely unaware of the fact that we're all becoming very familiar with her nipple.
If you're worried about how Kendall might react to the world (or at least, Kylie's Snapchat followers) getting up close and personal with her nipple, don't worry! This isn't the first time we've gotten a glimpse. Kendall shared her "favourite photo" back in November 2015, which included a red X over her breast.
If anything, Nipplechella just serves as another reminder that celebrity sisters are just like us! 'Cause don't we all snapchat our sisters' nipples for laughs? No? Oh, just the Jenners, then.
