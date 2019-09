Does this mean that Dr. Torres is wrapped for good or just for the season? Grey's has already promised that someone will die before the season 12 finale on May 19. But actors all work different schedules — especially on big ensemble shows like Grey's — so the note could mean that Ramirez is done filming and heading off into her hiatus on a high note.It could be more complicated than that, though. Variety reports that Ramirez's contract is up in June. Though she includes a reference to season 13, her tweet could be a hint that she's headed out the door before then.Grey's fans are used to saying goodbye , but that doesn't mean they have to like it. Let's keep an eye on Ramirez's Twitter and hope she jumps back on the #rollercoster for another ride.