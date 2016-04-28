Dr. Callie Torres has been walking the halls of Seattle Grace (turned Grey Sloan Memorial) almost as long at Meredith Grey herself. Sara Ramirez joined Grey's Anatomy way back in season 2, fresh off a gig as the Lady of the Lake in the Broadway musical Spamalot. But did the actress just drop a hint that she's leaving the long-running soap?
Maybe. Or maybe not.
Yesterday, Ramirez posted the following message on Twitter.
That's a wrap for Doctor #CallieTorres #Season13 #GreysAnatomy #ThankYou all for an enriching & unforgettable #Rollercoaster ride! ❤️💃🏽😷🌈🎢💜— Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) April 27, 2016
Does this mean that Dr. Torres is wrapped for good or just for the season? Grey's has already promised that someone will die before the season 12 finale on May 19. But actors all work different schedules — especially on big ensemble shows like Grey's — so the note could mean that Ramirez is done filming and heading off into her hiatus on a high note.
It could be more complicated than that, though. Variety reports that Ramirez's contract is up in June. Though she includes a reference to season 13, her tweet could be a hint that she's headed out the door before then.
Grey's fans are used to saying goodbye, but that doesn't mean they have to like it. Let's keep an eye on Ramirez's Twitter and hope she jumps back on the #rollercoster for another ride.
