Grey's Anatomy has revealed a big spoiler about the remaining four episodes of season 12 — someone's going to die. Will it be April, tragically dying in childbirth, but not before telling Jackson she always loved him as he tearfully names their daughter after her? Will it be Jo, whose relationship with Alex is infuriatingly undefined, yet whose death (if set to the right indie rock song) would leave the audience in desperate need of tissues? Will it be the stalker doc who took Meredith on a date once, because why the hell not?I'm a devoted Grey's fan. I've stuck in there for 12 seasons (!), dozens of deaths, and that episode where the doctors sing "How to Save a Life" while working on a patient in one of the most bizarrely self-referential moments ever on network TV. And I honestly do not care which Grey's doctor or patient meets an untimely end by the finale.