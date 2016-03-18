Still, it seems Grey might be considering giving the army doc a chance. But then he just shows up at her hospital. Not even in the hospital, but outside, in the back, away from other people. "Right about now, you're thinking I'm some kind of stalker," he says, after materializing on the bench next to her. Whether or not Mer thinks that, I do. There are so many red flags here, but they're being portrayed as romantic red roses. We, the viewers, know that the place where Meredith does her doctoring is basically Tinder come to life. But to an outsider, a stranger, the assumption should be that a woman might not want to conduct personal business where she works. It's also safe to assume that, if a woman ignores your calls, she does not want your physical person chatting her up instead.

