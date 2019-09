Real stories of violence perpetrated by men against the women who reject them are not uncommon. There was the teen who stabbed his classmate after she rejected his prom invitation. Or the woman who was shot at a bar earlier this year after expressing she wasn't interested in the man who was pursuing her.The most unnerving thing about the military doctor's appearance is his irrational "I thought I'd ask you out, but I can't do that if you don't call me back" explanation. He says, "I thought I'd show up here, ask you. That way if you wanted to turn me down, you'd have to do it in person."In the world of TV, this is supposed to be sweet. He's committed, he's doing the hard work, he's proving he's really interested. And as viewers, we know that as much as Grey's loves drama, it loves romance more, so it's unlikely that the hot doctor has any violent agenda up his perfectly tailored sleeve. But there's a very good reason why a woman might want to stay a safe distance away while scorning a man's advances.