Ben discovers the first major medical dilemma of the night (that's not attached to one of the doctors themselves). Quadruplet mother only seems to have three babies chilling in her uterus. Did one eat the other? (That's a thing, right?) Turns out she's in labor, way, way too soon. They try to halt it, and Arizona runs out in search of April. Is it because April has medical expertise relevant to the situation at hand? Of course not; it's because Arizona has made a metaphoric connection to her patient's situation and her personal problem — she needs April to tell Jackson and get the tests, but April's still not budging.



In the operating room with the quad mom, Arizona decides they're only going to take one baby out, leaving the other three babies in, which the other doctors seem to think is crazy. But that's kind of their thing, so they let her run with it. And a tiny baby is delivered. It's amazing that medicine can allow extreme preemies to survive. But, seeing even a fake baby that small and helpless-looking is terrifying. He survives, Arizona keeps the other three babies in, and everything is great (on that particular case).