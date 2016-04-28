Kim Kardashian Has A New (Adorable) Glam Squad

When you're Kim Kardashian, you basically have your pick of the litter as to who gets to be part of your glam squad. So when the reality star announced on her Snapchat that she'd enlisted two new stylists to craft her famous 'do, we started wondering who she may have chosen. Turns out, it was none other than her mini-me North West. The adorable 2-year-old — and one of her tiny friends — are seen in the snap brushing Kim's hair.
This isn't the first time North has shown an interest in Kim's hair and makeup. The tyke gave mom Frozen-style braids last month. Before that, she raided Kim's makeup artist's kit and tried her hand at contouring. Considering how obsessed the Kardashian-Jenner family is with all things beauty, it's no surprise North is following suit. Perhaps Kim will let North do her hair for the upcoming Met Gala?
