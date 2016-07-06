Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional names as they emerged.
Update: May 5, 2016: With Ted Cruz and John Kasich dropping out of the presidential race in quick succession, the GOP field is left with one candidate remaining: Donald Trump.
There's already plenty of talk about whom the presumptive nominee might pick for a running mate.
In the hours after Kasich conceded on Wednesday, Trump added to the speculation by throwing out a few names he was considering — Kasich himself, as well as Florida Gov. Rick Scott, and Trump’s old friend, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, were all praised by the Republican candidate, according to The New York Times. Though Christie has professed himself open to being Trump’s running mate, both Scott and Kasich said they weren’t interested in the nod.
Naming a vice presidential pick proved to be putting the cart before the horse for Cruz, who picked Carly Fiorina, another former candidate for president, for his running mate. Cruz ended his campaign a few days later.
Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton's campaign has recently confirmed that her campaign is considering vice presidential picks, but staffers are being relatively tight-lipped about who's on the short list.
While there's no race for the vice-presidency, that definitely doesn't mean that the hopefuls aren't campaigning. Various Republican political figures are already angling for an in with certain campaigns, while others are either playing coy about their chances or having their names thrown in for them.
There are any number of options, and endless speculation about who might be chosen. Refinery29 has collected some of the most prominent names swirling around. Click through to learn about the possible vice presidential picks.
This article was originally published on April 27, 2016.
