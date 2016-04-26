Why Are Madonna & Pia Mia Pairing Up?

Pia Mia, a singer with a pretty killer social media following, just got Madonna’s stamp of approval: The Guam-bred performer has been tapped to be the fashion director of her Material Girl line. The star got noticed via her YouTube videos covering the likes of Justin Bieber, and she's got strong ties to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. To wit: Kim Kardashian is basically responsible for her big break. In 2010, Kardashian posted a video of Pia Mia singing Drake's "Hold On, We're Going Home" at Kardashian's dinner table — with Drake in attendance.
“When I heard that Madonna wanted me to be the first-ever fashion director of Material Girl, I literally died,” Pia Mia said in a statement. “Madonna is so amazing — from her music, to her style, to her stage performances; she is the ultimate icon. I have so much respect for her and she’s really inspired me to have the same confidence that she has to wear whatever she wants to wear, or say whatever she wants to say, because she’s done it and made it so dope."
In addition to weighing in on the creative process, Pia Mia will be the executive producer (and star) of a documentary series about her life, inspired by Madge’s 1991 tour documentary, Truth or Dare. It’ll include footage from Pia Mia’s Material Girl gig, of course.
“Her creativity, confidence, and unique sense of style make her a perfect addition to the brand,” Madonna said of her line’s first fashion director in a release.
Pia Mia will be involved with the design process beginning with the brand’s spring 2017 collection. She’ll also star in Material Girl’s ad campaigns and do various appearances at Macy’s (which is the brand’s sole retailer) to rep the line as part of her new gig. The first campaign Pia Mia stars in for the brand was shot, very fittingly, at the kitsched-out The Madonna Inn in California. Pia Mia’s predecessors, in terms of starring in Material Girl campaigns, include Zendaya, Rita Ora, Georgia May Jagger, and Sofia Richie.
