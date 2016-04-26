Lady Gaga: God Needed Prince In Heaven

I tend to believe that when we die our souls hover for at least a moment if not longer before they either rest or are recycled into the consciousness of an already living being or maybe a newborn baby. Isn't it amazing Prince shared his soul with us so deeply before his death, and now after we will be replenished endlessly by both his legacy and all that he still has to give from the beyond. Thank you for sharing your life with us Prince. Giving up your anonymity because you felt compelled to share your gift. We learned so much. You just found God early, he needed you upstairs to innovate in heaven. 🤘🏽🏍🚬🙏🏽

A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 24, 2016 at 4:58am PDT