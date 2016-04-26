Lady Gaga: God Needed Prince In Heaven

It’s been a bad year to be one of Lady Gaga’s heroes. After her touching tribute to David Bowie, she paid her respects to another iconic musician on Sunday.
Gaga posted an image of Prince along with a mini-requiem on her Instagram. “Isn't it amazing Prince shared his soul with us so deeply before his death, and now after we will be replenished endlessly by both his legacy and all that he still has to give from the beyond,” she wrote.
Gaga joins a host of other musicians and institutions in paying tribute to the fallen rocker. Her tribute followed the typical form of: We were so lucky to have this space alien among us for such a short time. Much like David Bowie, Prince seemed like he came from another dimension. Gaga does too, although her performing style seems more consciously constructed than either Bowie’s or Prince’s.
She ended the tribute with a reference to Prince’s future plans (Prince was a devout Jehovah’s Witness.)
“You just found God early, he needed you upstairs to innovate in heaven,” Gaga wrote.
Check out her post below.
Check out her post below.
I tend to believe that when we die our souls hover for at least a moment if not longer before they either rest or are recycled into the consciousness of an already living being or maybe a newborn baby. Isn't it amazing Prince shared his soul with us so deeply before his death, and now after we will be replenished endlessly by both his legacy and all that he still has to give from the beyond. Thank you for sharing your life with us Prince. Giving up your anonymity because you felt compelled to share your gift. We learned so much. You just found God early, he needed you upstairs to innovate in heaven. 🤘🏽🏍🚬🙏🏽
