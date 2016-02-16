Lady Gaga Got Innovative With Her Grammys Tribute To David Bowie

In order for Lady Gaga to honor David Bowie's legacy properly at this year's Grammys, she knew she had to go big or go home. That's why she teamed up with Intel to pay tribute to a legend who was known for changing how we see music.
Gaga took the Grammy stage in a sparkly jumpsuit and neon orange mullet that made her look like Major Tom, fitting for a performance of Bowie's "Space Oddity." You may have also noticed the two color-changing orbs Gaga was wearing on both hands.
According to Intel, those rings gave Gaga the power to control how she appeared on the LED wall behind her. With every flick of her wrist and rotation of her arm, her Intel Curie ring changed color and controlled what we saw on the screen behind her, including images of Bowie himself as she burned through the singer's hits like "Changes," "Rebel Rebel," "Fame," "Let's Dance" and "Heroes."
For the performance, Gaga also created what they're calling a "digital skin," an LED screen that featured projected images of spiders (we assume from Mars) which crawled on her face in the opening moments of her performance
While performing Bowie's "Suffragette City," you may have also noticed Gaga's rose gold piano seemed to be dancing along to the music. This was thanks to a bit of robotics that Gaga's keyboard dipped along with her to add another layer to her performance.
“I like to do things that integrate technology and art with powerful experiences,” Gaga said. And after seeing her tribute to Bowie, it's clear she did both this evening.
Watch Gaga's tribute to Bowie below.
Gaga took the Grammy stage in a sparkly jumpsuit and neon orange mullet that made her look like Major Tom, fitting for a performance of Bowie's "Space Oddity." You may have also noticed the two color-changing orbs Gaga was wearing on both hands.
According to Intel, those rings gave Gaga the power to control how she appeared on the LED wall behind her. With every flick of her wrist and rotation of her arm, her Intel Curie ring changed color and controlled what we saw on the screen behind her, including images of Bowie himself as she burned through the singer's hits like "Changes," "Rebel Rebel," "Fame," "Let's Dance" and "Heroes."
For the performance, Gaga also created what they're calling a "digital skin," an LED screen that featured projected images of spiders (we assume from Mars) which crawled on her face in the opening moments of her performance
While performing Bowie's "Suffragette City," you may have also noticed Gaga's rose gold piano seemed to be dancing along to the music. This was thanks to a bit of robotics that Gaga's keyboard dipped along with her to add another layer to her performance.
“I like to do things that integrate technology and art with powerful experiences,” Gaga said. And after seeing her tribute to Bowie, it's clear she did both this evening.
Watch Gaga's tribute to Bowie below.
Advertisement