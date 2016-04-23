Tributes have been pouring in from around the world since news broke of Prince's untimely and mysterious death at the age of 57 — and the second weekend of Coachella, which kicked off last night, is no exception.
The music festival that is currently dominating both the California desert and our social media feeds was awash in purple. Coachella's trademark palm trees, which are traditionally part of a constantly changing light show during the evenings, were lit purple in Prince's honor for the entirely of the night. Artists, including Ellie Goulding, LCD Soundsystem, Jack Ü (Diplo and Skrillex), Sufjan Stevens, Gallant, and more paid tribute to The Purple One with a handful of truly moving performances.
The newly reunited LCD Soundsystem honored a music legend on the Coachella stage for the second weekend in a row. Last Friday, the iconic indie band covered "Heroes" as an homage to David Bowie. This week, the band fittingly performed a cover of Prince's 1981 classic, "Controversy." And before the group even took to the stage, the three main-stage festival screens played the entirety of Prince's famed 2008 Coachella cover of Radiohead's "Creep," ending with the touching quote, "From now on, this is Prince's House."
Ellie Goulding performed an emotional cover of "When Doves Cry."
Jack Ü topped off its set with a montage of all things Prince.
Sufjan Stevens teamed up with Gallant to perform a moving extended version of Prince's "Purple Rain."
During his own set earlier in the afternoon, Gallant also covered "Diamonds and Pearls" with a little help from Jhené Aiko.
Because this weekend at Coachella, "We are gathered here today to get through this thing called life."
