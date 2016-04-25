Did Kim Kardashian Get Her Fancy-Schmancy Push Present?

Ask and you shall receive.
Kim Kardashian has made it no secret that she had a luxurious push present in mind following the delivery of son Saint West. As Cosmopolitan notes, her website included several glittering options, but the reality star made it known that she expected a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker.
Now it looks like she got her wish. New photos posted to Kardashian's Instagram show her rocking a diamond choker that looks like a dead ringer for the one she wanted. The good news is that Kanye knows how to keep his lady happy. The bad news is that this luxe gift might hurt his chances of getting that loan from Zuckerberg. Cosmo values the choker at around $1 million.
Kim Kardashian has made it no secret that she had a luxurious push present in mind following the delivery of son Saint West. As Cosmopolitan notes, her website included several glittering options, but the reality star made it known that she expected a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker.
Now it looks like she got her wish. New photos posted to Kardashian's Instagram show her rocking a diamond choker that looks like a dead ringer for the one she wanted. The good news is that Kanye knows how to keep his lady happy. The bad news is that this luxe gift might hurt his chances of getting that loan from Zuckerberg. Cosmo values the choker at around $1 million.
Advertisement
Spoiled? Nah. She did create a human being, after all.
Advertisement