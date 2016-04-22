Gigi Hadid mostly looks like she’s having more fun than you. Maybe it’s because she owes her fame to reality TV and Instagram rather than runway and magazine editorial work (though she’s now conquered those domains, too), but her most memorable look isn’t really the High Fashion Grimace. Which means that she’s equally at home in the pages of Vogue or the SI Swimsuit Issue.
Her rise, which we chronicled earlier today, has been meteoric. And from the looks of this outtake video from her SI shoot, she’s enjoying her time at the top. The video makes it seem like the set is basically just a lot of models dancing around with shirtless photographers while everyone smiles goofily. Shit, maybe that’s all it really is.
Anyway, you’ll want to stick around for the end of this video, when Gigi sings “Popular” from Wicked. We always knew she was a Glinda.
